Woman accused of force-feeding elderly victim and slapping her over 30 times
- Kuriah Dulani Jaminah was handed seven charges after allegedly assaulting an 88-year-old vulnerable victim in a Holland Close flat.
- She is accused of shoving tissue into the victim's mouth and slapping her at least 39 times.
- Kuriah is said to have committed the offences between Oct 15 and 18.
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SINGAPORE – A woman accused of slapping an 88-year-old woman at least 39 times and shoving tissue into her mouth was handed seven charges on Nov 23.
Kuriah Dulani Jaminah is also accused of force-feeding the victim.
The 41-year-old faces six assault charges and one count of using criminal force on another person.
The incident happened in a Holland Close flat between Oct 15 and 18. Court documents did not disclose how the accused, who is from Indonesia, is linked to the victim.
Her pre-trial conference will take place on Nov 25.
For each count of assaulting a vulnerable victim, an offender can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $10,000, or both.