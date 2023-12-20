Woman accused of causing husband’s death with knife charged with weapon possession

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of causing her husband’s death by performing a rash act with a knife was charged on Dec 20 with one count of being in possession of a weapon in a public place.

Baniyah Shap, 50, who appeared in court via video-link from the Central Police Division, was at the void deck of Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 shortly before midnight on Dec 11 when she allegedly had a silver-coloured foldable knife in her possession.

She is said to be involved in a scuffle with Mr Mohamed Ali Saaban, 62 at around the same time there that evening, and he suffered a puncture wound from the weapon.

Details about the wound and its location were not disclosed in court documents.

In an earlier statement, the police said that Mr Ali was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital, and he died the next day.

Baniyah was not represented by a lawyer, and she told the court on Dec 20 that she wanted to be released on bail.

However, a prosecuting officer said that she had displayed erratic behaviour during investigations, adding: “As such, we are concerned about her ability to enter her plea.”

She was then ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination and her case has been adjourned to Jan 3, 2024.

If convicted of causing Mr Ali’s death by performing a rash act, Baniyah can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

An offender convicted of being in possession of a weapon in a public place can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane. Caning is not carried out on women.