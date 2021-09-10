Woman accused of attacking food delivery man faces assault, cheating charges

A woman accused of ganging up with her former boyfriend to attack a food delivery man at Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol last year appeared in a district court yesterday after she allegedly committed multiple counts of cheating.

Wan Farah Shireen Abu Hassan, 33, who used to date former Covid-19 safe distancing ambassador (SDA) Aloysius Hoe Wei Peng, is now accused of six counts of cheating involving more than $200.

She also faces one count each of attempted cheating, assault, harassment and dishonest misappropriation of a debit card.

On Aug 31, Hoe, 40, was sentenced to three weeks' jail and a fine of $800.

He was working as an SDA in Yishun last December when he got into a fight with pet shop manager He Jun, 48, after noticing the older man was unmasked.

Separately, Hoe and Farah were walking on the first storey of Waterway Point on Feb 3 last year when food delivery man Daniel Seah, 31, rode his bicycle between them.

The couple then confronted Mr Seah and Hoe kicked him in the stomach.

He also stepped on Mr Seah's spectacles when they fell to the floor during the altercation.

Farah allegedly caused hurt to Mr Seah by punching and kicking him.

The Singaporean woman is also accused of abusing him with vulgar language.

In an unrelated case, she is said to have misappropriated another woman's debit card at a Pasir Ris fast-food restaurant at around 6.30pm on July 5 this year.

Later that day, Farah and another man allegedly used the debit card to pay for items including cat food, cigarettes, perfume, cosmetics and clothes.

Her pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 20.

If convicted of assault, she can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.