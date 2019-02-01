Woman taking Ice while 3 months pregnant among 117 suspected drug offenders nabbed

SINGAPORE - She was three months pregnant and had a 10-month-old toddler running a high fever when the authorities caught her taking the drug Ice.

The 31-year-old Singaporean woman was one of 117 suspected drug offenders arrested by the authorities in an 11-day operation that ended on Friday morning (Feb 1).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that drugs with a street value of about $52,000 were seized from the operation which started on Jan 21.

The drugs found during the operation included Ice, heroin, cannabis, Erimin-5 tablets, Ecstasy tablets, ketamine, and new psychoactive substances.

The CNB operation, which also had assistance from the police, covered areas including Bedok, Buangkok, Bukit Batok, Commonwealth, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Serangoon, Tampines and Yishun.

The 31-year-old mother who was caught was arrested on Thursday with her 36-year-old partner near Balestier Road, CNB said.

They had been moving frequently from one hotel to another to evade arrest. The toddler who was found with a high fever was rushed to the hospital.

The drug Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from the room rented by the couple, CNB added in its statement.

In another case, a 31-year-old Singaporean man was arrested near Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Jan 23.

From the residential unit he was found, officers recovered about 84g of Ice, many empty plastic sachets, a digital weighing scale and drug-taking equipment.

The drug activities of all the arrested suspects are being investigated.