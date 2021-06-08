Woman to be charged for allegedly lying to get Covid-19 support, using stolen credit card

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 9) for allegedly lying on an application for government Covid-19 support as well as using a stolen credit card to make transactions worth over $12,000.

She is alleged to have lied, saying she had been on involuntary no-pay leave for more than three months due to the fallout of the pandemic, said the police in a release on Tuesday.

She is also alleged to have forged a termination letter.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), which processed her application, did not approve it.

The woman is also facing charges for allegedly using a stolen credit card. She faces nine counts of abetment by conspiracy for these transactions, which totalled $12,916.10.

She is also alleged to have misappropriated $4,015.72 in cash from her employer, for which she faces the charge of criminal breach of trust.

If convicted of forgery, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

She faces the same penalties for attempting to cheat MSF and for each charge of abetment for allegedly using the stolen credit card.

The charge of criminal breach of trust carries a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.

The police said that they take a serious view against anyone involved in fraudulent conduct, especially in applications for government grants.

They added that offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance to the law.

Last September, a man in his 40s was sentenced to three months' jail for forging documents to cheat MSF into disbursing funds from the Covid-19 support grant to his parents.

Another man was charged in July 2020 for allegedly making a false declaration in his Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund application on April 20, claiming that he had lost his job due to the outbreak. The MSF is said to have given him $500 the next day.