Woman and 7 teenagers investigated for $15,000 shopping spree with stolen credit card

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old woman and three teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised transactions totalling more than $15,000.

The woman and the teens - two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old - are suspected to have stolen a credit card and gone on a shopping spree, purchasing clothes and beauty products among other items.

Four others, two boys and two girls between 13 and 17 years of age, are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in the case.

Police said that they had received a report from the credit card holder on Sept 21. The man had discovered that several unauthorised transactions were made with his missing card and lodged a police report.

Investigations later revealed that a 14-year-old boy is believed to have stolen the card from the victim.

The woman and the seven teenagers involved then allegedly used this card to make a variety of purchases worth more than $15,000. They bought clothes, beauty care products, an e-scooter, a purse and a watch.

The woman will be charged in court on Monday (Oct 19) for abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

Investigations against the seven teenagers are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that unauthorised use of another person's credit or debit card is a serious offence," said the Police in a statement on Sunday.

It added that members of the public who use credit or debit cards are advised to keep them safely on their person at all times and to call the card-issuing banks immediately if the cards are lost or stolen.

Members of the public can also opt for SMS notifications to be sent to their mobile phone for any charges incurred on their credit or debit card. They should alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges on bank statements.

If convicted for cheating offences, one can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.