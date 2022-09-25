Woman, 21, cheated of over $350k in kidnapping scam

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping scam that saw a victim cheated of over $350,000.

The victim was also made to record a video of herself with her hands and legs tied up so that the scammers could use it to demand a ransom from her parents in China.

The police said the suspect was caught after they received a report on Sept 20 that the victim, also 21, had supposedly been kidnapped.

"Prior to the report, the parents of the victim, who were based in China, received a video of the victim with her hands and legs tied up, with a ransom demand from an unknown person communicating in Mandarin," said the police in a statement on Sept 24.

Police officers, including those from the Tanglin Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department, probed the incident and found the victim safe on Sept 22 in a Yishun flat rented by the suspect.

The suspect was arrested for her purported involvement in the China officials impersonation scam.

The police said their preliminary investigations showed that the victim had received a call from someone claiming to be an officer from Singapore's Health Ministry.

The caller claimed a phone line registered in the victim's name had been used to cheat people in China.

"When the victim denied this, the call was redirected to another scammer purporting to be an officer from the 'China Police', who further alleged that a bank account in her name was also found to be involved in money laundering activities in China," the police said.

The scammer then told her to transfer more than $350,000 to specified bank accounts as supposed bail money to avoid being deported. The victim was also told to record a video of herself tied up, to assist in the purported investigations.

She was then told not to communicate with anyone else and had to isolate herself in a "safe house".

The police said the victim was unaware that the video was sent to her parents in China, with the scammer demanding more money for her release.

After arresting the suspect, the police learnt that she had acted on the scammer's instructions to rent the room for the victim.

She was also told to give the victim a mobile phone for her to communicate with the scammer.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, the police said, reminding the public that overseas law enforcement agencies have no jurisdiction to help with any investigations here without the Singapore Government's approval.