Widower who stabbed daughter jailed 15 years

A 65-year-old widower who repeatedly stabbed his eldest daughter near a bus stop in Marsiling Lane, then returned to knife her a second time when he realised she was still alive, was sentenced to 15 years' jail yesterday.

Malaysian lorry driver Shoo Ah San pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of attempted murder for stabbing 42-year-old Shoo Suet Lian 17 times in total - in the chest, abdomen, back, shoulder and arm.

In sentencing, High Court judge Aedit Abdullah said the vicious and brazen attack warranted heavy punishment.

"The victim was attacked not once but twice. The accused had gone away after the first attack but returned to renew the attack in the presence and full view of the passer-by," said the judge, referring to a passer-by who helped the victim.

Justice Aedit noted that the attacks took place in the street, in the morning, causing "harm to the public peace".

The judge also said the attack caused substantial harm to the victim, who had potentially fatal injuries, including collapsed lungs.

"It was fortunate that nothing permanently debilitating followed," he said.

Madam Shoo underwent two operations, needed physiotherapy to recover, and remains scared when she goes to the bus stop, the court heard.

The judge said: "The age of the accused here could not lead to a reduction in sentence given the heinousness of his crime, as evinced in the viciousness of the attack, the injuries caused and the occurrence in a public place."

Prosecutors had called for 16 to 18 years' jail, while the defence sought 10 years' jail.

The court heard that Shoo was estranged from his three daughters and two sons. He was in a dispute with them over a house in Johor Baru that was bought in Madam Shoo's name in 2000.

Shoo claimed he paid for the house, although his elder son Chee Seng had been servicing the mortgage. Shoo moved out in 2007 to work in Melaka, but returned to the house from time to time.

In 2016, Chee Seng changed the locks as his father had caused disruptions.

Shoo broke into the house in early 2019 and wrote on the walls and mirrors with red paint. His children then decided to refurbish the house and sell it to avoid further trouble.

Shoo was upset when he saw the refurbished house and assumed it had been sold.

He began thinking about killing Madam Shoo, whom he saw as the mastermind behind the sale.

On Jan 16 last year, Shoo decided to carry out his plan after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house, leaving him homeless.

At about 4am on Jan 17, he came to Singapore on his motorcycle, then rode around Marsiling Lane, where Madam Shoo lived.

When he spotted her at about 5am, he ran towards her and stabbed her repeatedly.

He had aimed his first stab at her neck, but she managed to block the blow.

As he fled, a passer-by came to help the victim.

When Shoo saw his daughter sitting on a grass verge, he rushed towards her and, ignoring the passer-by's cries, stabbed Madam Shoo again before riding off.

He was arrested five days later at a coffee shop near Chee Seng's workplace in Kaki Bukit.