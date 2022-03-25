Why Tasers can sometimes fail to subdue targets

A 64-year-old man wielding a knife continued to advance towards police officers despite the officers firing three Taser shots at him on Wednesday.

As the officers sensed an imminent threat to their safety, one of them shot Ng Eng Kui in the chest with his pistol at Block 33 Bendemeer Road.

Ng later died in hospital, the police said at a press conference.

"Tasers are not always able to fully incapacitate a person, and the effect varies from person to person, and is influenced by factors such as where the Taser probes land," a police spokesman said.

The Straits Times looks at how the weapon, which is usually non-lethal, works and what could make it ineffective when officers try to incapacitate subjects.

Q: When were Tasers introduced to the police force?

A: The Singapore Police Force first implemented the use of Tasers at the Geylang and Bukit Merah neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) in July 2005.

Officers were issued the Taser X26 guns, and these weapons were soon deployed to all NPCs islandwide.

Tasers and stun guns are listed as controlled items and users must be permitted by the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department to carry the weapons.

Q: How do they work?

A: Tasers are capable of temporarily incapacitating a suspect by sending 50,000-volt shocks though the body. When an officer pulls the trigger, two darts attached to wires from the gun will latch onto the suspect's skin and send volts of electricity through the body, aiming to disrupt the subject's muscle functions.

Q: Why do Tasers sometimes fail to incapacitate a subject?

A: One or both of the electrified darts could miss the subject, be pulled out, or get snagged in clothing.

According to American non-profit media organisation National Public Radio, Tasers have also been reported to be less effective on the human body when fired at close range. This is partly due to the fact that for some Tasers, the two darts need to hit the subject at least 30cm apart.

When the darts strike too close to each other, they still hurt, but the electricity may not flow through enough muscle to reliably stop an attacker in his tracks.