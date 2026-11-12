Man fined $4,000 for molesting student nurse at health facility

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tan Kiah Chye was also ordered to pay the victim $1,000 as compensation.

SINGAPORE – A man was at a health facility when he molested a student nurse posted there.

Tan Kiah Chye, 60, was fined $4,000 on Nov 12 after he pleaded guilty to outraging the 20-year-old woman’s modesty. He was also ordered to pay her $1,000 as compensation.

Details about the facility cannot be disclosed, owing to a gag order.

At around 9.30am on May 19, Tan, who uses a wheelchair, wheeled himself towards the victim and slapped her left buttock over her trousers.

He apologised to her after she turned around.

The victim made a police report, and officers arrested Tan in June.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan told the court that the victim had emotional trauma following the incident.

“The accused outraged the modesty of a student who was training to be a healthcare worker,” the prosecutor said.

“Victims of sexual assault experience indignity, mental and emotional suffering, humiliation and/or distress from the violation.”

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Male offenders who are 50 years old and above are exempted from caning.