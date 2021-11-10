Wedding venue to be charged over breach of limit on attendees

The Orange Ballroom in Tanjong Katong Complex allegedly hosted a wedding on Jan 30 that had 235 people in attendance, even though only a total of 100 people were allowed to turn up.

It will be charged in court today.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said yesterday that wedding organiser Osman Arrifin will also be charged over various breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The wedding is said to have been split between three receptions at the venue on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang.

The SLA said the venue purportedly hosted more than 50 people at each of the three receptions, failing to ensure that the maximum number at each reception did not exceed 50.

The Orange Ballroom also allegedly failed to stop 18 people from turning up at more than one of these receptions.

Osman is said to have failed to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the attendees did not exceed the maximum permissible group size, the SLA noted.

The authority added that he did not take all reasonable steps to ensure that the guests attended only the reception they were invited to at a specific time.

If found guilty, the Orange Ballroom can be fined a maximum of $10,000 if this is its first such offence, or a maximum of $20,000 if it is a repeat offence.

If Osman's offences are his first such counts, he can be fined a maximum of $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for each count.

Otherwise, he can be fined a maximum of $20,000 and jailed for up to 12 months for each offence.