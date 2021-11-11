Wedding venue, organiser accused of flouting safety rules

Wedding venue Orange Ballroom and a wedding organiser have been charged with flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures after hosting a wedding on Jan 30 with 235 people in attendance when only 100 were allowed.

Yesterday, Orange Ballroom was charged with one count under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, while Osman Arrifin, 59, was charged with two counts under the same Act.

The court heard that both parties are expected to plead guilty.

The wedding was allegedly split into three receptions at the Orange Ballroom on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang.

Osman is accused of failing to ensure that there were no more than 100 attendees at the wedding, as well as failing to ensure guests who were allocated an attendance time did not attend the event at a different time. He also allegedly allowed 18 guests to attend more than one reception.

Orange Ballroom is accused of allowing 235 people to attend three wedding receptions, thereby failing to ensure that the maximum number of attendees for the entire event did not exceed 100 people.

According to court documents, each of the three receptions had 60, 62 and 73 people. Orange Ballroom is accused of failing to ensure the number of attendees at each reception did not exceed 50.

The venue also allegedly allowed 18 people to attend multiple receptions. The cases will be heard in court next on Dec 20.

For each charge of breaching Covid-19 regulations, first-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Subsequent offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.