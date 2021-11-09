Wedding venue Orange Ballroom to be hauled to court for allegedly hosting 235 people, instead of maximum 100

SINGAPORE - Only a total of 100 people were allowed to turn up but the Orange Ballroom allegedly hosted a wedding on Jan 30 that had 235 people in attendance.

The venue in Tanjong Katong Complex will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 10). The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) also said on Tuesday that wedding organiser Osman Arrifin will be charged over various breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The wedding was allegedly split into three receptions at the Orange Ballroom on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang.

SLA said the venue purportedly hosted more than 50 people at each of the three receptions, failing to ensure that the maximum number at each reception did not exceed 50.

Orange Ballroom also allegedly failed to stop 18 people from turning up at more than one of these receptions.

Osman is said to have failed to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the attendees did not exceed the maximum permissible group size then, SLA noted.

It added that he did not take all reasonable steps to ensure that the guests attended only the reception they were invited to at a specific time.

If found guilty, Orange Ballroom can be fined a maximum of $10,000, if it is its first offence or a maximum of $20,000 if it is not.

If it is Osman's first offence, he can be fined a maximum of $10,000, jailed up to six months or both.

Otherwise, he can be fined a maximum of $20,000 and jailed up to 12 months.