When Mr A. Muthucumarasamy was a prison officer in the 1970s, he played football with inmates and even started music bands for them. Those activities fostered bonds between inmates and distracted them from their gang affiliations, he said.

The Singapore Prison Service celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and has come a long way from its days of housing drug abuse inmates in repurposed old houses and abandoned schools where gates were secured with only a chain and lock.