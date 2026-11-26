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Volunteer who shed extra pounds on patrol among those honoured at National SaferSG Awards

Product manager Bharath Reddy Vanukuru (right) receives the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Award (Citizens on Patrol). Liu Yanru, a social service professional, is the recipient of the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Award (Victim Care Cadre Programme).

SINGAPORE – Bharath Reddy Vanukuru has been keeping an eye on his Boon Lay neighbourhood as a volunteer with the police’s Citizens on Patrol (COP) programme for more than four years.

The work has benefited him too. This year alone, he has lost 40kg, partly through walking his patrol routes in the estate where he lives with his family.

The product manager at a bank was among more than 200 volunteers and partners who received recognition at the National SaferSG Award Ceremony on Nov 26, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Bharath was one of 139 recipients of the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Awards. Other accolades included the Outstanding SaferSG Partners Awards and SaferSG School Challenge Volunteer Special Constabulary Awards.

“Singapore has given a lot to me in terms of stability and security,” said the 43-year-old Singapore permanent resident from India. “My two kids were born here... So I wanted to give back to the country.”

His responsibility in the COP programme involves knocking on his neighbours’ doors during anti-scam outreach, distributing anti-scam pamphlets and looking out for potential trouble.

In one recent incident, Bharath and his team found a void-deck study corner with bicycle skid marks and an opened electric panel box.

He found out that some children had ridden e-bikes at the study corner and used the electric panel box to charge the bikes. The findings were passed to the police for investigation.

“I know kids can sometimes be playful and mischievous. But (what they do) cannot put an impact on the safety and security of other people,” he said.

Another recipient of the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Awards is Liu Yanru, a victim care officer (VCO) with the Victim Care Cadre Programme, who has worked with people who fell prey to scams and sex crimes.

Describing the award as humbling, the 26-year-old said: “I still see myself as a very junior VCO... I just really want to give a shoutout to all of my fellow colleagues in the programme. I would not have been where I am now without their support.”

At the awards ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said with International Volunteer Day on Dec 5, it was a very timely opportunity to honour the SaferSG volunteers and partners.

He told the attendees that Singapore remains one of the safest countries in the world.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said with International Volunteer Day on Dec 5, it was a very timely opportunity to honour the SaferSG volunteers and partners. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Gallup’s 2026 Global Safety Report ranks Singapore first in Asia-Pacific, and “a narrow second” in the global ranking, he said.

The report stated that 96% of adults feel safe walking alone on Singapore streets at night.

“We can all be proud of the collective good work,” Goh said. “I’m sure all of you agree that we will always never take this for granted, and continue to make sure that we do our part (to keep Singapore safe).”

Among the award recipients was SBS Transit, which received the Outstanding SaferSG Partner Award for displaying advisories on scams and voyeurism across its networks.

It also provided space for police outreach activities, and encouraged its staff to join police roadshows. In April 2026 , Ang Mo Kio Bus interchange supported an SGSecure exercise, which simulated a bomb hoax.

In his speech, Goh also said the Singapore Police Force is launching a new volunteer recruitment campaign for the SaferSG movement, with a video titled Our Home, Our Watch.

He added: “I hope that through this video, we will be able to inspire more Singaporeans from all walks of life to step forward and make a difference.”