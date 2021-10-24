Volunteer police officers celebrate 75th anniversary

During the work week, she is a user experience designer, but on weekend nights, she dons her uniform to patrol the streets as a volunteer officer for the police.

Much like full-time policemen, Sergeant Lim Mei Qing, 36, attends to 999 calls for incidents of fighting, drug abuse and gambling.

She has made arrests on multiple occasions since she began volunteering in 2018.

The job often tests her nerve in standing up to those who break the law. In one incident, she had to arrest a man who was wielding a weapon.

"I thought, 'He is taller than me, how can I react?' But in the moment, I was just trying to arrest him," Sgt Lim told The Sunday Times.

"After you don the uniform, you feel you must do something to help and not stand there."

She is among some 1,200 officers from the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC), which marked its 75th anniversary on Oct 1.

An observance ceremony was held virtually yesterday to celebrate the occasion and recognise the contributions of active and retired volunteer officers to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

A time capsule was launched during the event and each volunteer unit was invited to contribute items of significance before the capsule gets sealed next year. The capsule will be unveiled at the VSC's 100th anniversary.

The VSC was formed after World War II, when around 100 men joined to strengthen Singapore's law enforcement in addition to the police force. Manpower was badly needed at the time to bring law and order to the country.

Since 1999, the officers have been fully integrated into the SPF, donning the same uniform as regular policemen.

These officers, who are given an allowance, can be posted to one of the seven police land divisions or an SPF unit, such as the Traffic Police and the Criminal Investigation Department. They may perform duties such as operations at events, patrols and checks at roadblocks.

The service is open to Singaporeans or permanent residents who are aged 18 to 45 and hold a minimum of five GCE O-level credits or Nitec.

The volunteer service allows Sergeant Nazirul Mubin Yusoff, 32, to pursue his dream of being a policeman while working as a secondary school teacher.

He became a VSC Traffic Police officer in June after six months of training, during which he learnt about the law, handling weapons, and the daily job scope of a policeman.

His shifts are usually on weekends after working hours. He patrols the streets in a police vehicle, along with a regular policeman.

Volunteers are given similar jurisdiction and rights as a regular policeman, but rarely handle investigations.

Sgt Nazirul's police duties require him to work 16 hours a month, adding on to his workload as a history and nutrition and food sciences teacher.

But he does not see his police work as a chore, he said. Instead, it is a means to pursue his childhood dream. "Now I get to see the best of both worlds: teaching and being a policeman," he said.