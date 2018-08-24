Volunteer patrols at MRT stations to deter molestation

Amid more reports of molestation cases on public transport, there will soon be volunteers patrolling train stations to help prevent such crimes.

The Singapore Police Force has piloted a plan for volunteers from community programme Citizens On Patrol (COP) to patrol train stations, in addition to the areas they usually cover, like void decks and parks.

The volunteers, usually in groups of seven, will help the police look out for suspicious characters and distribute crime prevention pamphlets at the train stations.

This move comes as molestation cases on public transport increased by 43.8 per cent to 105 cases in the first half of this year, up from 73 cases in the same period last year, according to mid-year crime statistics released by the police yesterday.

"With more people helping us to do surveillance, this definitely serves as additional deterrence, as the police cannot be omnipresent at all MRT stations," said Superintendent of Police Alan Wong, head of operations for public transport security command. "Even though the COP group's presence is only once a month, but if you look at it islandwide, if we start to do that, the presence in MRT stations would be greatly enhanced," he said.

For a start, volunteers will be accompanied by police officers during their patrols in MRT stations and they will walk along the platforms or around the gantry areas, said Supt Wong.

There was a pilot run on Aug 13 by a COP group from Queenstown's Mei Ling Zone Residential Committee. There are plans for the over 700 COP groups islandwide to roll out the patrols.

Volunteers that The Straits Times spoke to supported the plan, saying the COP groups can reach out to more residents, given the higher footfall at train stations.

Volunteers could also pick the right people to approach, said volunteer Chua Mei Ting, 35. The housewife was part of the group of volunteers in the pilot run at Queenstown MRT station. "For example, to prevent molestation, I will distribute more pamphlets to females," said Madam Chua.

Commuters welcomed the new initiative too. Civil servant Choo Hui Jia, 25, said it would serve as a good deterrent to have more eyes watching out for potential offenders.

"I am not afraid since I haven't experienced it. But it would be different for molestation victims."

Aside from train stations, the police will also be ramping up anti-molestation efforts at nightclubs. They will launch a campaign to educate club-goers on how to protect themselves against such crimes.

Molestation cases at public entertainment nightclubs increased by 37 per cent to 63 cases in the first half of this year, up from 46 in the same time period last year.

Some nightclubs have witnessed this spike at their establishments.

For example, popular nightclub Zouk has seen more molestation cases this year. A spokesman said the safety of its guests is important, and Zouk staff will act to minimise such incidents.

There are plans to launch this campaign at Zouk and other nightclubs in Clarke Quay, and participating outlets will display crime advisories, screen prevention videos and keep a lookout for tipsy or drunk patrons who may be easy crime targets. Details will be released later this year.