SINGAPORE - Indonesian maid Yuni Dwi Lestari, a victim of abuse, was compensated $10,000 by her offending employer, thanks to the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS), a registered charity geared towards ensuring access to justice for all.

LSPBS approached volunteer lawyers Viviene Sandhu and Charlotte Lim, who took up Ms Yuni's case seeking compensation from housewife Mun Sau Yeng.