Vigilant bank staff among 120 lauded for preventing millions in scam losses

When a housewife in her 50s demanded to end her insurance policies worth some $200,000 in October last year, OCBC Bank staff who attended to her suspected she was involved in a scam.

This is because it did not make financial sense to prematurely dissolve the insurance policies, said Jurong Point OCBC branch manager Leong Wen Xian, 34, who investigated the claim.

The woman's bank transactions showed that she had already transferred up to $40,000 of her life savings to suspicious overseas accounts. She later revealed that the accounts belonged to users who claimed to be China officials.

They told her she was being investigated for spreading fake claims about Covid-19 and warned her not to tell anyone about the investigation. She was ordered to hand over her banking and personal details, Mr Leong recalled.

He said: "Our customers are often normal people who have worked many years to save (the money). This would have been a huge loss."

Mr Leong and his colleague Sara Lee, who was also involved in this case, were among 120 individuals and companies lauded by the police for thwarting scams.

The Community Partnership Award (CPA) ceremony was held at the police headquarters in Novena yesterday.

Some of the awardees had collectively prevented $14 million from being lost to scams in more than 40 cases between last year and February this year, while others played a part by running public education campaigns on scam trends.

Separately, DBS Bank was given an award for working with the police to freeze 5,300 bank accounts linked to scams and recover around $35 million last year. It is understood that most of the cases were linked to investment, loan and job scams, and that the money will be returned to the victims after investigations are complete.

Mr Elvin Lim, DBS group head of investigations, said the bank will deploy more staff to the Anti-Scam Centre at the Police Cantonment Complex by June to aid with scam investigations under a partnership that began in 2019.

It is understood that other banks will soon follow to deploy officers permanently at the centre.

The amount recovered by DBS is roughly a third of the $103 million of scam monies recovered last year, the police said.

The police added that they recovered $31.5 million of swindled money in January and February this year.

During the ceremony, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, who presented the awards, announced new guidelines on online safety to help users recognise and protect themselves against scams. The advisory can be found on the police website.

Mr Tan added that the best defence against fraud is a discerning public. He cited how the manager at UOB's Hougang MRT station branch, Mr Joshua Wee, who also received a CPA, stopped a 77-year-old customer from transferring some $80,000 to scammers in February.

Mr Wee said the man, who is married, fell in love with a fraudster with whom he had communicated via text over six months.

Although they had never met in person, the man agreed to transfer the money to a purported logistics firm when the woman asked him for help to get a parcel that she claimed was stuck in transit released, Mr Wee, 55, recounted.