Vietnamese syndicate used tin foil in paper bags to fool anti-theft sensors in bra-zen crime spree

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested four Vietnamese nationals for the suspected theft of 868 items from major clothing stores across Singapore, in the biggest case to date involving a shoplifting syndicate.

The two men and two women, aged between 26 and 31, are accused of stealing about $26,000 worth of women's clothing, including undergarments.

At a press conference on Monday (Sept 17), police described it as the largest value and volume of shop theft that they have come across in recent years.

The syndicate members had packed the items into tin foil-lined paper bags to walk past the shops' anti-theft sensors undetected.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, they did this multiple times at each shop.

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the four along Chin Swee Road on Sunday (Sept 16), within 24 hours of a police report lodged by the manager of a retail store in Pasir Ris Close.

Of the items recovered, police said there were 529 bras.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, said: "This case illustrates the close partnership between the police and retailers in fighting crime.

"The police will not tolerate foreign crime syndicates looking to operate here. Those found doing so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with theft in dwelling with common intention.

If convicted, they can face up to seven years' jail and a fine.