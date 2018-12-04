Victims lose $366k in 'God of Fortune' 4-D scams

Victims of 4-D lottery scams were cheated of about $366,000 between January and October this year, the police said in a statement yesterday. There were 13 such lottery scams reported.

The police said victims would usually be contacted via social media platforms such as Facebook or private messages and asked to purchase an amulet that supposedly comes with a winning 4-D ticket.

The scammers would suggest that the victims pay a sum of money to "invite the God of Fortune" to provide winning 4-D numbers.

Following that, the victims would be informed that someone who had helped to purchase their 4-D numbers in Malaysia had won.

However, before they could receive the winnings, the victims had to transfer a token sum to Thailand for the deities to bless the money.

The scammers would become uncontactable after the money was transferred.

Members of the public are advised to adopt several crime prevention measures to avoid being scammed, the police said.

Related Story Tips to avoid being scammed

They are advised not to be impulsive and not to believe messages from scammers, especially offers that request money transfers in return for a larger fortune.

In addition, members of the public are urged not to give out their personal information, credit or debit card details, or bank account details to unknown individuals.

Residents can provide scam-related information by calling the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submitting the information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

They can also call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg to seek scam-related advice, the police said.

Members of the public can also join the Let's Fight Scams campaign at www.scamalert.sg/fight by signing up as an advocate to receive up-to-date messages. Those requiring urgent police assistance should call 999.