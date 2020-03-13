Victim continued to loiter around after interrupting family lunch, says accused

One of the two men allegedly involved in the death of a 26-year-old in July 2016 said the victim had interrupted his family's lunch at a coffee shop earlier that year.

Lawrence Lim Peck Beng told the court yesterday that Mr Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues continued to loiter around even after he was told to leave by Lim and his wife.

Lim, 58, and his stepson, Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong, are currently on trial for their alleged involvement in Mr Rodrigues' death.

Tay, 24, is accused of causing grievous hurt to Mr Rodrigues by hitting him multiple times on July 9, 2016. This caused Mr Rodrigues to suffer traumatic asphyxia with a head injury that led to his death.

Lim is accused of aiding Tay by sitting on Mr Rodrigues' buttocks and holding on to his legs while Tay allegedly assaulted him.

The court had heard last month that Mr Rodrigues had visited Tay and Lim's home in Yishun on the day of the incident and was chased down the common corridor by Tay.

Tay ended up pinning Mr Rodrigues down after a scuffle, the court was told, and Lim joined Tay in restraining Mr Rodrigues.

The court also heard that the two men stopped only when police officers arrived at the scene.

Barely half an hour later, paramedics pronounced Mr Rodrigues dead.

Lim said yesterday that Mr Rodrigues had been harassing his family for years, including an instance when Mr Rodrigues had approached Lim, his wife and his father-in-law while they were having lunch at a coffee shop.

Lim said in court that his family had made many attempts to deter Mr Rodrigues, and it included making 59 police reports.

"But each time nothing could be done to stop him from harassing us," he said.

In last month's proceedings, the court heard that Mr Rodrigues kept saying he wanted to meet Tay.

The trial continues today, when Lim's wife Irene Ng is expected to testify.