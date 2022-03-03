Veterinary sector under review to raise standards, practices

The authorities are exploring ideas to advance the standards and practices for the veterinary sector, including the possible establishment of a professional body to regulate practice.

This is part of a wider review by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and Singapore Veterinary Association to raise professionalism across the pet sector, including for boarders and breeders, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How yesterday.

The authorities have been engaging various stakeholders as part of this review, including on penalties, and consultations should conclude by the end of this year, Mr Tan told Parliament.

He was responding to Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), who asked about complaints pertaining to veterinarians over the past three years and enforcement actions taken, as well as whether the Ministry of National Development (MND) will consider forming a professional board, similar to the Singapore Medical Council, to regulate veterinary practice.

Mr Tan said AVS received 65 complaints about veterinarians over the past three years, with 15 cases in 2019, 25 cases in 2020 and 25 cases last year.

Of these cases, 10 veterinarians were issued warnings and one was issued a compound fine. None was suspended or had the licence revoked.

Mr Tan said vets here are licensed and regulated by the AVS, and are required to comply with the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians, which sets out the expected professional standards of conduct.

Regarding the possible set-up of a professional body to regulate veterinary practice, he said MND is consulting vets, vet paraprofessionals and vet service users, and will share more details when ready.

MND has been engaging stakeholders on issues such as improving dog rehoming and adoption processes, as well as raising standards of pet boarders and breeders.

"The intent is to bring different stakeholders together to understand the issues, understand each other's perspectives and come to a common consensus on how we are to move together with a view of the welfare of pets at the centre of what we do," Mr Tan said.

The National Parks Board will also be considering changes such as strengthening penalties for those who abandon their pets and making it mandatory to microchip cats.

In response to a question on Tuesday on the review of penalties for pet abandonment, Mr Tan said the authorities are looking at the kind of penalty frameworks that are in place.

"So certainly this is one area that we'll consider as part of the review, and we hope to do so in the coming months and hopefully by this year."