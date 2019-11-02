Upskirt video allegations: Man dies after being held by public

A 46-year-old man died yesterday after he was detained by five members of the public for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman.

The police said they were alerted to the incident in Niven Road at about 12.45pm.

Preliminary investigations found that the man was suspected of taking the videos at Little India MRT station, before he was detained by the five.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was motionless and had no pulse, police said. Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived. The man was later pronounced dead by a paramedic.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said he heard a commotion around the time of the incident and when he went to check it out, he saw five men surrounding a man, who appeared to be unconscious on the ground and had vomit on him.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said he heard a commotion around the time of the incident and when he went to check it out, he saw five men surrounding a man, who appeared to be unconscious on the ground and had vomit on him.

A woman, who was in one of the shophouses in Niven Road, said she heard an altercation and what sounded like someone wailing, along with angry voices.

She did not want to specify which shophouse she was in. The stretch of road comprises a mix of office and residential shophouses.

"When I came out for lunch at 1.30pm, the area was cordoned off. There were police officers and a blue tent," said the woman, who declined to be named.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and the police are investigating.