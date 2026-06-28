Unpaid wages: Director behind firms linked to case back in S’pore; man is assisting MOM probe

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Migrant workers from KPA Engineering entering the MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer on June 22.

SINGAPORE - The company director behind three firms currently being investigated over claims by migrant workers of unpaid wages is back in Singapore.

Giving an update on June 28, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that the employer is assisting with investigations, adding that the man has surrendered his passport.

Ramu Palani Velu is a director of VVR Plant Engineering, SK Industries and KPA Engineering - the three companies implicated - and four other companies here.

The firms are listed as providing air-con, plumbing and building services.

Dinesh said that 20 of the affected workers have landed alternative jobs. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is hoping to secure the rest of them employment in equivalent sectors within the next two to three weeks.

In brief remarks on June 28 at the Kranji Recreation Centre, where he visited migrant workers and help distribute meals, Dinesh noted the support given by the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) and Singapore Contractors Association in stepping up with jobs for the affected workers.

He added that 230 of the workers have moved out of the dormitory in Tuas to MOM’s Onboard Centre in Punggol.

The case came to light when over 100 workers turned up at the MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer on June 22 with complaints that their employers SK Industries and KPA Engineering had failed to pay them their wages for more than two months.

This number grew to more than 300 affected workers, with the MWC – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works on fair employment practices and the well-being of migrant workers in Singapore – saying they had met the workers to offer them help.

On June 23, it became clear that more than 400 workers were affected across three companies including VVR Plant Engineering.

The affected workers told The Straits Times in earlier interviews that aside from unpaid wages, they initially had limited access to food, which was provided by an external caterer hired by their employer.

In a Facebook post on June 26, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said that more than 80 companies have expressed interest in taking in the migrant workers affected in the alleged abandonment case, with job placements starting next week.

Separately, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) is helping the workers file their claims directly.

This is a developing story.