UK murder trial: Post-mortem shows wife was smothered

The 51-year-old Singaporean on trial for killing his wife likely knelt on her to restrain her when he smothered her with a pillow last year, Newcastle Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

A pathologist said pressure on the front of Madam Pek Ying Ling's shoulders caused large areas of bruising and small burst blood vessels to appear shortly before she died.

Fong Soong Hert, also known as Allan, is on trial for the murder of Madam Pek, also 51 and known to family and friends as Evelyn, at County Aparthotel in Newcastle on Dec 6 last year.

The eldest of their three sons, Mr Alonzo Fong, who is studying in the city, alerted police to the incident after he received a phone call from his father saying that he thought he had killed Madam Pek.

Police officers found her lifeless body on the bed in the hotel room the couple were staying in during their four-day trip to the city. A pillow covered her face and her arms were outstretched. An emergency medical team attempted resuscitation but she was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

The trial began on Monday with Fong pleading not guilty to murder.

Home Office pathologist Jennifer Bolton, who conducted the post-mortem on Madam Pek, was the first to answer prosecutor Peter Makepeace's questions on Wednesday morning.

Dr Bolton said she carried out the post-mortem at close to 5pm on the evening of the death.

She added that during the external examination, she found a series of petechial haemorrhages, seen as small red dots, on Madam Pek's forehead, eyelids, lower right eyeball and in her mouth.

That type of haemorrhage is caused by the person's blood pressure getting too high, and tiny blood vessels under the skin bursting, the pathologist told the court.

There were also 11 bruises of varying sizes and colours on the victim's chin, shoulders, arms and left ankle.

Dr Bolton told the jury that it was not possible to say "categorically" when each bruise was caused.

However, she noted that the bruise to the back of Madam Pek's right forearm and the abrasion to her left ankle suggested that they occurred at a different time.

Meanwhile, "the petechial haemorrhages in the face and the bruising on her shoulders, they all have the appearance of having been caused at the same time", the pathologist said. She added that the haemorrhages usually go away within minutes or hours after occurring, so the fact that they were still visible meant they occurred very shortly before the death.

An internal examination found that Madam Pek had heart disease, evident in the narrowing of one of her coronary arteries. However, there was no damage to her heart or evidence that she had suffered from any symptoms.

Dr Bolton confirmed that the toxicology reports showed there was no alcohol or drugs detected in the victim's blood or urine. She also confirmed that Madam Pek's saliva and blood were found on the underside of the pillow and Fong's DNA was found on the top.

She concluded that while the haemorrhages are not sinister in and of themselves, they are a marker of some form of airway obstruction or pressure to the neck.

Dr Bolton told the jury that all the evidence led her to conclude that the cause of the victim's death was smothering.

She explained that for this to happen, there must be an interruption of oxygen getting into the bloodstream for a long enough time for someone to become unconscious and then to die.

"This is not an immediate process. It is likely to take a small number of minutes," the court heard.

The size and position of the bruises on the front of the shoulders "raise the possibility" that the victim had been knelt on while the pillow was held over her face, Dr Bolton suggested. But there was nothing to say that she was the victim of a sustained blunt force assault such as punches or heavy slaps, she told the jury, and there was no evidence of a struggle.

The trial continues today.