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Tycoon Peter Kwee loses claim for properties in daughter’s name; trust he set up ruled ‘illegal’

Peter Kwee had admitted that one of the purposes of placing properties under the names of his family members was to shield the assets from his creditors.

SINGAPORE – In a landmark decision, the Court of Appeal on Nov 18 dismissed a bid by motoring tycoon Peter Kwee to claim ownership of five properties that were held on trust for him by his daughter.

Kwee had admitted that one of the purposes of placing properties under the names of his family members was to shield the assets from his creditors.

The court said in a written judgment: “We find that as the trust was set up by Mr Kwee for the purpose of concealing the properties from his creditors, it is void and unenforceable as being illegal and contrary to public policy.”

This is the first time Singapore’s highest court has definitively ruled that a trust set up by a beneficiary for the purpose of concealing assets from creditors is illegal and contrary to public policy, and therefore is void and unenforceable.

“Indeed, such a trust would have – at its root – a dishonest as well as fraudulent intent,” said the court, comprising Justice Ang Cheng Hock, Justice Hri Kumar Nair and Justice Andrew Phang.

Kwee’s daughter Karen was declared bankrupt in October 2022. If he had succeeded in his claim, it would have prevented the proceeds from the properties from being distributed to her creditors.

The entrepreneur is known for his car distributorships and his ownership of Laguna National Golf Resort Club. He has also invested in properties for decades.

Kwee asserted that he has a “name placing agreement” with his family members, under which the properties he bought in their names would belong to him.

Among other assets, he bought five properties between 1995 and 2000, and registered them in the name of his daughter .

Two are landed properties in Bukit Timah, two are in Canada and one is in Australia.

Rental proceeds from these properties went into three bank accounts, either in the pair’s joint names or in Karen Kwee’s name.

Daughter declared bankrupt

Karen Kwee was declared bankrupt over a $4.1 million loan that she and her then husband Daniel Ou took out in February 2020.

Separately, in September 2020, she signed an option to purchase for the sale of one of the Singapore properties without telling her father. She said Ou wanted a loan from the buyer and told her the document was “for show”.

In October 2020, the buyer lodged a caveat against the property in King’s Drive.

Karen Kwee testified that she initially did not dare to tell her father about the option to purchase, and waited for six months before she told him about it. In January 2022, the buyer sued her, seeking a declaration that the option to purchase was valid and binding.

Peter Kwee was added as a defendant in the lawsuit, and countersued for a declaration that he was the true beneficial owner of the property. A beneficial owner ultimately benefits from an asset even if it is registered under another person’s name.

The case involving the buyer was later discontinued.

In September 2022, Peter Kwee sued his daughter, seeking declarations that she held the properties, excluding King’s Drive, and the money in the bank accounts on trust for him.

After Karen Kwee became bankrupt, Lai Seng Kwoon, the private trustee appointed to manage her bankruptcy estate, took over for her in the lawsuit.

In March 2025, a High Court judge declined to grant the declarations sought by Peter Kwee and found that the businessman had gifted the properties to his daughter.

The judge said Karen Kwee was thus the beneficial owner of the properties and had made the bulk of the contributions to the bank accounts through the rental proceeds.

Peter Kwee appealed against this decision. The Court of Appeal also dismissed his claim, albeit for a different reason – that the trust was illegal and contrary to public policy.

The judges disagreed that he had gifted the properties to his daughter. Instead, they concluded that she was holding the properties on trust for him.

The judges said the evidence clearly established that he intended to retain the full beneficial interest in the properties.

Peter Kwee had told his family members: “After I die already, it is yours. I will see how to split assets within the family.”

The second half of the statement clearly suggested that even though a property may be registered in a particular family member’s name, he intended to retain the discretion to redistribute his assets.

The court said Karen Kwee’s conduct in relation to the attempted sale of the King’s Drive property did not reflect her perception that she was its true owner.

Given that she has always relied on her father to deal with her major financial matters, it was not unbelievable that she was naive enough to trust Ou’s false assurances, said the court.

Peter Kwee had stated in his affidavit that the name placing agreement was made for “business strategy”, “wealth planning” and “risk management” purposes.

When Lai’s lawyer, Daryl Fong from Shook Lin & Bok , pressed Peter Kwee on what these phrases meant, the businessman identified several purposes, including avoiding estate duty and shielding the properties from his creditors.

“The only logical inference is that Mr Kwee intended to conceal his beneficial interest from the tax authorities and his creditors, which reinforces our finding that he intended to retain the full beneficial interest in the properties.”