Two years' jail for cop who obtained sexual favours from two women

A police staff sergeant contacted a woman linked to a case involving shop theft and lied to her that her company had contacted the police about the investigation.

They met and Mahendran Selvarajoo, who worked at Clementi Police Division, drove her to a car park and told her he would help her.

He then asked her to perform a sex act on him. She complied, fearing she could lose her job.

Similarly he promised another woman, linked to a separate case of alleged credit card fraud, that he would help her. She, too, complied and they had sex while they were at another car park. Both incidents took place last year .

Yesterday Mahendran, 32, was sentenced to two years' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of corruption and two counts of offences under the Computer Misuse Act. The two women cannot be named owing to a gag order from a district court.

In an earlier statement, the police said Mahendran has been suspended since May 15 last year.

Yesterday, a district court heard that he was the investigation officer (IO) of the shop theft case and that on Dec 21, 2017, the first woman had been given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution.

But Mahendran contacted her on Feb 26 last year, and they met the following day. They went to a multi-storey carpark in Block 590, Ang Mo Kio Street 51 where the woman performed a sex act on him.

Separately, the court heard he was the initial IO of the alleged credit card fraud case, but it was later referred to another police division. Still, he contacted the second woman on April 29 last year and asked to view her laptop when they met that evening, and saw some nude pictures of her.

He took it home and copied six folders with her personal photographs and videos to his personal portable storage device.

The pair met again shortly after midnight, and he told her that he could help her with the case. Fearing prosecution, she agreed to have sex with him while they were at a multi-storey carpark in Block 264, Serangoon Central.

Mahendran targeted a third woman last year when he was the IO of another credit card case. After taking her statement in May, he asked for her laptop and mobile phone.

She told him there were sexually explicit videos of her and her boyfriend on the phone.

Mahendran left his workplace later with the devices and copied the videos to his personal stick USB flash drive.

But the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had already been alerted to his activities on May 1 last year, and arrested him the same day.