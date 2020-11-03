Two women under probe over posts on Orchard Towers murder

The police are investigating two women, aged 28 and 36, for contempt of court after they made social media posts regarding the Orchard Towers murder that took place in July last year.

In a release yesterday, the police said they were acting on two authorisation orders from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and that both the women had posted about alleged preferential treatment based on race of the accused people involved in the incident on July 2 last year.

About two weeks ago, it was reported that the AGC had asked the police to investigate such social media users. On Oct 16, the AGC refuted claims that the courts impose sentences based on the race of offenders, and said it will not hesitate to take action against those who make such false and baseless allegations.

It is also not true that members of minority races are given harsher sentences, it said. Such allegations have the "potential to disrupt racial harmony in Singapore, and cause irreversible divisions in our communities".

It noted that allegations of preferential treatment of those accused of being involved in the death of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass at Orchard Towers last year had surfaced, adding that the comments could run afoul of the law on contempt of court.

On July 2 last year, Mr Satheesh, 31, died after a brawl at Orchard Towers. Seven people were involved in the incident.

After investigations, the AGC found that six of them were not involved in causing the man's death, leading to the charges against them being reduced.

The seventh person, Tan Sen Yang, is the only one now facing a murder charge.