Two women named as Senior Counsel hope to inspire younger women lawyers

SINGAPORE - The legal profession has come a long way in creating a more level playing field for female lawyers, but more can done and the conversation should continue, said two female lawyers who are among three people newly appointed as Senior Counsel this year.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon announced at the opening of the legal year on Monday (Jan 10) that the three are Mr Tan Puay Boon, Ms Marina Chin Li Yuen and Ms Koh Swee Yen.

The appointment recognises elite lawyers for possessing outstanding abilities, extensive knowledge of the law and holding the highest professional standings.

These lawyers have the right to suffix their names with the initials "SC".

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Chin and Ms Koh said they hope to be role models for younger female lawyers.

Ms Chin, 56, a joint managing partner at Tan Kok Quan Partnership, said sustainability is an issue in the legal profession, with many lawyers leaving for various reasons.

"I always keenly feel the loss of women lawyers who can do such good work, but have to give it up for one reason or another," she added.

"If it's a personal choice (to leave the profession), then that's fine. But if it's because you're hampered by certain circumstances, then it can be unfortunate... The question is, are you to be defined only by your role as wife, mother, sister or daughter?"

The mother of three said: "I hope to be a role model of sorts to some to stay the course that much longer. I do hope that (this appointment) is a sign to all the young ladies out there that there is more that can be done."

Ms Koh, 40, a partner at WongPartnership, said the attrition rate in the legal profession is a worrying trend, and she hopes to be an inspiration with her new appointment.

"As a female lawyer with an eight-year-old son, I want it to be known that it is possible to excel both in your profession and family life," she added.

"I don't think one has to be given up at the expense of the other."

The two said they hope the conversation will continue, and that it will create a more level playing field for women in the legal profession.

The newly appointed Senior Counsel bring the total number to 94, out of more than 6,300 legal practitioners.