Two wholesalers charged with exporting alcohol, Pokka drinks to N. Korea

Two wholesale suppliers have been charged with exporting alcohol and Pokka drinks to North Korea.

Singapore suspended all trade ties with North Korea as of November 2017, complying with United Nations sanctions. And under the 2010 UN sanctions regulations, it is illegal to sell any luxury item to anyone in North Korea.

Yesterday, 123 Holdings faced five charges under the United Nations Act for supplying wines and spirits worth more than $720,000 to North Korea via China between November 2016 and July 2017.

Another wholesaler, 123 Duty Free, was slapped with five charges under the Regulation of Imports and Exports for exporting Pokka drinks, including Pokka Milk Coffee and Pokka Melon Milk, to North Korea.

According to court documents, it is said to have exported the drinks, totalling about $341,000, between April 10 and Aug 8, 2018.

Both cases are scheduled to be heard in court on June 27.

If convicted of supplying luxury items to North Korea, 123 Holdings could be fined up to $1 million.

If convicted, 123 Duty Free faces a fine of up to $100,000 or three times the value of the goods, whichever is greater. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $200,000 or four times the value of the goods, whichever is greater.

In August 2019, NK News reported that Pokka Singapore had pressured a distributor into hiding its dealings in North Korea in August 2018, following an earlier report that the company was actively seeking resellers in the country despite a trade ban.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said then that the authorities were investigating the alleged exports of Pokka products.

In August 2019, Pokka Singapore denied media reports that it tried to illegally export products to North Korea.

Jean Iau