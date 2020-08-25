E-scooter rider jailed two weeks after crash, to compensate victim

SINGAPORE - Housewife Balkis Nachiar was shopping in Toa Payoh Central in February last year when she stepped onto a public footpath and an e-scooter collided into her.

The 48-year-old suffered a fracture in her right shin, was hospitalised for five days and required surgery.

On Tuesday (Aug 25), the rider, 30-year-old Rizam Kamil, pleaded guilty to causing her grievous hurt by acting negligently.

He was sentenced to two weeks' jail and ordered to pay Madam Nachiar $6,208 in compensation for her medical care.

The accident happened on Feb 13 at about 4.35pm, as Rizam was hurrying to get to Toa Payoh Central for an appointment.

The part-time Grab Food rider was not delivering food when he rode his e-scooter along the open-air footpath in front of Block 183 Toa Payoh Central.

At the time, e-scooters were allowed on footpaths but had to observe a speed limit of under 10kmh. It is not known how fast Rizam was travelling.

The court heard that he did not keep a proper lookout despite the presence of pedestrians. His view was also partially obstructed by sales displays.

When Madam Nachiar stepped onto the footpath, Rizam could not brake in time, colliding with her and causing her to fall onto the ground.

Rizam stayed with her and called the police.

She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on the same day, where she was hospitalised and later underwent surgery for a tibia, or shinbone, fracture. She was discharged on Feb 18.

A medical report found that it was "highly likely" that the injury was the result of the "high velocity impact" caused by the accident.

Despite government subsidies, Madam Nachiar racked up a bill of $6,208.84, as she also had to attend follow-up consultations and physiotherapy sessions.

Investigations revealed that the e-scooter involved was then not registered with the Land Transport Authority and it was about 4kg heavier and 30mm wider than the 20kg and 700mm restriction.

Razim told the court on Tuesday that he is the sole breadwinner and has two young children. Noting this, the court offered him one week's jail in default of paying Madam Nachiar.

In sentencing, District Judge Marvin Bay noted the "significant culpability" in light of the non-compliant and unregistered e-scooter as well as the facts showing that Rizam had failed to keep a proper lookout on the walkway where there was likely to be foot traffic.

He added that such sentences are "the inevitable necessity to deter culpable PMD (personal mobility device) users who cause serious injuries to hapless pedestrians".