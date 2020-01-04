Two teens to be charged over loan-shark harassment

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 19, who were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan-shark harassment, will be charged in court today, the police said.

The police said they were alerted to a case of loan-shark harassment on Dec 28 last year in which paint was splashed on the door of a residential unit in Woodlands Avenue 1. Debtors' notes were left at the scene.

The two suspects were arrested on Thursday and are believed to be involved in similar cases reported islandwide.

They will be charged under the Moneylenders Act, the police said.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan-shark harassment face fines of $5,000 to $50,000, jail of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said there is "zero tolerance" for such loan-shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they said.