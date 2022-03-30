Two teens face charges after allegedly making, setting off improvised pipe bombs

A polytechnic student and a full-time national serviceman (NSF) are facing charges after they allegedly manufactured and set off items including improvised pipe bombs.

The two Singaporeans are now 19 years old, and their cases were heard in a district court yesterday.

They were initially charged in court earlier this month.

The polytechnic student faces three charges under the Arms and Explosives Act.

He is also accused of four counts of performing a rash act that could cause hurt to others.

He allegedly committed the offences between 2019 and 2020.

The NSF faces six charges over similar offences which he allegedly committed between 2017 and 2020.

They cannot be named as they were below 18 years old when they allegedly started committing their offences.

Those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The NSF is accused of making an improvised "firecracker" bomb in a Jurong West flat some time between January and March 2017.

He allegedly set one off at a multi-storey carpark in the same neighbourhood that year.

The NSF is also accused of making improvised pipe bombs in the same flat in June 2020.

He allegedly set one off at a multi-storey carpark that month.

The student is accused of setting off an improvised "sparkler bomb" at the void deck of a Bedok South block of flats in February 2019.

He was at an East Coast Park beach about two months later when he allegedly instructed another person to light up such a bomb before throwing it towards the sea.

The student is accused of setting off two sparkler bombs in Bedok South in January 2020.

He is also said to have manufactured improvised pipe bombs in a Bedok South flat between May and June that year.

The two teenagers were at a skate park in East Coast Park when they allegedly set off a pipe bomb some time between 8pm and 11pm on June 7, 2020.

Yesterday, the court heard that the student intends to plead guilty to his charges, and his case has been adjourned to May 10.

The pre-trial conference for the NSF's case will take place on April 19.

For each charge under the Arms and Explosives Act, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.