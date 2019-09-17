Two suspects arrested in separate credit-for-sex online scams

A man and woman were arrested in two separate cases for their suspected involvement in credit-for-sex scams, the police said yesterday, amid a doubling in the number of such cases from a year ago.

On May 18, a victim told the police he had been cheated by a woman he had met on an online platform.

The woman could not be contacted after payment was made.

In a separate but similar cheating incident, a man told the police on June 16 that he had been asked to make an advance payment to a woman's bank account in exchange for sexual services.

Again, the woman could not be contacted after payment was made.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified a 34-year-old woman suspect and arrested her on Sept 6.

Last Thursday, officers from the same division arrested a 22-year-old man who is believed to have masqueraded as a woman on online platforms to cheat victims.

The police said the two suspects are believed to be involved in similar cases of credit-for-sex scams islandwide.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

456 Number of credit-for-sex scams in the first half of this year, more than double that of the same period last year.

$1.1m Total amount involved in these cases this year, against $464,000 for the same period last year - a sharp rise of $636,000.

The number of credit-for-sex scams in the first half of this year has more than doubled from the same period last year, the police said.

The comparative half-year figures are 456 cases against 209.

The total amount involved in these cases was $1.1 million this year against $464,000 for the same period last year - a sharp rise of $636,000.

In a statement yesterday, the police reminded the public to be wary of friend requests from strangers on online dating or social media platforms that offer escort, massage or sexual services.

They also advised members of the public not to share personal details, PINs or serial codes for online shopping credits with strangers.