Two Singaporeans freed from detention this year

Earlier this year, two self-radicalised Singaporeans were released from detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being assessed as no longer posing a security threat.

HAZIM SYAHMI MAHFOOT, 31

Hazim was released in January this year after being detained under the ISA in January 2019.

He was convinced by a friend that he should undertake armed violence against the perceived enemies of his religion.

Hazim had believed that all Muslims are duty-bound to travel to conflict zones such as Palestine, Syria and Myanmar to fight non-Muslims there.

RUQAYYAH RAMLI, 35

Ruqayyah was released in February this year. Her detention under the ISA started in April last year.

The former religious teacher had been radicalised by her husband and supported his intention to travel to Syria to fight for militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

She had believed that ISIS' violent actions are legitimate as they are defending oppressed Muslims in Syria.

Both Hazim and Ruqayyah were released under a suspension direction, which can be revoked if an individual does not comply with conditions such as not travelling out of Singapore or accessing the Internet without approval from the Internal Security Department director.

Wong Shiying