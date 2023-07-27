Two men to be charged with possession of child abuse material

SINGAPORE – Two men will be charged in court on Friday for possessing materials depicting child abuse, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

The two men, aged 24 and 39, were arrested in October 2021, said the police.

The 24-year-old man was arrested near Choa Chu Kang Crescent, was also suspected to have attempted to distribute the child abuse material and also possess of voyeuristic videos.

The man had allegedly took voyeuristic videos of women on several occasions between 2018 and 2019. He will face additional charges relating to these offences.

The other suspect was arrested near Boon Lay Drive. He was found to be also in possession of obscene videos, and will face an additional charge relating to this offence.

If found guilty of the charge of possession of child abuse material, the men could be jailed up to five years, and could also face a fine and caning.

Those found guilty of the offence of distributing child abuse material on the other hand can be jailed up to seven years, fined and caned.

The police said it will continue to take tough enforcement action against online child sexual exploitation activities, including the possession and distribution of child abuse materials.

“Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” said the police.