Two men held after brawl at MRT station

Two men caught on video fighting at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station have been arrested for affray.

The police were alerted to the case on Sunday night and subsequently arrested the men, aged 36 and 20.

A two-minute video clip of the two men engaged in a brawl was uploaded onto citizen journalism website Stomp on Monday. The video was reportedly circulated on WhatsApp earlier.

The video begins with the two men - one dressed in black and the other in blue - throwing punches and pushing each other aggressively on the North-East Line train platform of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

The man in black, who is the shorter of the two, can be seen with blood smeared on the right side of his face and neck. The two men get into a fighting stance and the man in black drops his backpack.

A woman and some MRT staff step in to try and stop the conflict, to no avail.

The woman, pointing at the man in black, is heard several times in the video saying repeatedly: "He's drunk! He's drunk!"

At one point, a young boy stands near the men, watching the fight, before being told to move away from them.

The men hurl vulgarities and charge at each other. When an onlooker steps in to placate the men, the man in black tells him: "Look at what he did to my face!"

The man in black then urges station staff to call the police.

He later turns and walks away before suddenly charging at the man in blue. He is pinned down immediately by the taller man, who can be heard yelling: "Hold him down - if not, I will take him out."

The two men are then separated with the help of onlookers and station staff.