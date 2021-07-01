Two men fined for fraud under CPF Act

Two men exploited an option to make investments using Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies, withdrawing more than $32,000 in an illegal scheme over a period of more than two years.

Samuel Chen Zhihao, 37, and Raymond Wong Tuck Wai, 38, were fined yesterday after they each pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud under the CPF Act. They each also had two similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chen, who masterminded the scheme, was fined $7,000. Wong, who aided him in the scheme, was fined $5,000.

Chen was the one who approached Wong, his close friend since primary school.

Their plan involved Chen using his monies in his CPF Ordinary Account to cross-trade investments with Wong.

Chen would buy shares that had low trading volumes and sell them to Wong at an artificially low price.

The latter would then sell the shares back to Chen, who bought them back using his CPF monies at an artificially high price.

This way, Chen would consistently incur losses in his trades and CPF account, while Wong would make a profit in cash.

They were able to do this as the CPF Investment Scheme allows members to buy investment products using monies in their CPF Ordinary Account.

The proceeds from the sales of such products are required to be returned to the account.

But Chen actively sought out shares with low trading volumes, allowing the pair to manipulate the buying and selling of the shares exclusively to each other.

Wong kept a portion of the profits from the scheme and transferred the rest to Chen in cash.

Using this method, Chen managed to essentially withdraw more than $32,000 from his CPF from September 2017 to January 2019.

Chen has been ordered to pay back more than $46,000 to his CPF, on top of the fine that was handed to him yesterday.

For each charge of defrauding the CPF with their scheme, the men could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.