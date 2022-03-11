Two men charged with rape of woman in Tuas

Two men have been charged in a district court after they allegedly raped a woman in Tuas.

The two Bangladeshis - Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36 - appeared in court via video link yesterday.

The pair are accused of raping the 32-year-old woman in the wee hours of Tuesday.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

In a statement, the police said officers were alerted at 7.25am on Tuesday that a woman had been found injured but conscious in Pioneer Road in Tuas.

When they arrived, she was found to have multiple injuries on her head and body.

The woman was taken to hospital and a medical examination found that she might have been sexually assaulted.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Public Transport Security Command and Jurong Police Division were activated to investigate the case.

With the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, the two men were identified and arrested within 12 hours of the report being lodged.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were not known to the woman.

The police said in their statement that they take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A police spokesman said members of the public are advised to report cases of sexual assault to the police so that offenders can be dealt with.

Yesterday, the court heard that the two Bangladeshis will be remanded at the Central Police Division.

Their cases have been adjourned to next Thursday.

If convicted of rape, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.