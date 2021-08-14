Two men arrested over illegally made liquor

Two Chinese nationals were arrested by Singapore Customs, after an operation on Aug 6 which saw more than 670 bottles and 30 jerry cans of illegally produced liquor seized.

That morning, officers inspected a Singapore-registered car at a carpark near Bedok North Street 2 and found 60 bottles of contraband alcohol in the car boot, Singapore Customs said yesterday.

Another 300 bottles were uncovered during a subsequent search at the 42-year-old driver's residence in Canberra Road.

In a follow-up search on the same day, officers found 313 bottles, 34 jerry cans and two pails of liquor in an industrial unit in Woodlands East Industrial Estate, where the liquor was allegedly made.

An alcohol meter, measuring equipment, an aluminium chamber and water tanks were also found at the premises, where a 47-year-old man, also a Chinese citizen, was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Singapore-registered car, 673 bottles, 34 jerry cans and two pails of illegally produced liquor, along with apparatus suspected to be used to produce the liquor, were seized during the operation.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, offenders caught in possession of or transacting such goods can face fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and goods and services tax evaded and jailed for up to six years.

Producing dutiable goods or having in possession any apparatus for the manufacture of dutiable goods without a licence is punishable with a fine of up to $5,000 and jail of up to 18 months under the Customs Act.

Singapore Customs urges people with information on smuggling activities or evasion of Customs duty or GST to call its hotline on 1800-233-0000 to make a report.