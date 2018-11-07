Two men arrested for setting off fireworks in Little India

Two men, aged 29 and 48, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of discharging dangerous fireworks.

At around midnight, a police officer spotted bursts of fireworks in the sky above Gloucester Road, in Little India.

The police said that through on-the-ground inquiries, officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the two men involved in setting off the fireworks. The duo were arrested later that day.

A video of the fireworks has been making its rounds on social media. On Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV, the video has over 128,000 views and 3,600 shares.

Setting off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining prior permission from the authorities is illegal, and anyone convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years or fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

Jan Lee