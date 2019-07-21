Two men arrested for allegedly charging elderly woman $40,000 in renovation scam

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested on Friday (July 19) after allegedly charging an 84-year-old woman more than $40,000 in a renovation scam.

The police received a report from the elderly woman on Thursday that the two suspects, aged 35 and 57, charged her the amount after she engaged them to conduct some minor repair work in her house.

The suspects asked her to make multiple payments amounting to $21,000 for the minimal work that was done.

The woman's neighbour stopped her from paying the men an additional $26,000 and advised her to make a police report.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspects and arrested them on Friday.

Cash worth $2,300 was also seized during the arrest.

Those convicted for cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with scam-related information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness