Two men arrested after woman hands over $1m in cash to scammers

Two men have been arrested and two women are under investigation after a woman handed over $1 million believing they were officials and agents from China.

The Singapore police said yesterday that two men, aged 45 and 66, had telephoned the female victim, claiming to be from the Chinese authorities.

They said they were investigating transnational crimes and instructed her to meet two female "agents" to hand over $1 million in cash. It is not clear why the woman obeyed the scammers' orders.

The victim's two "handlers" met various other people after receiving the cash and, as instructed by the men, passed the money on to them.

The victim made a police report on April 9, and the men were arrested seven days later.

Cash amounting to $529,540 was seized.

The police are investigating the two men for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Meanwhile, the two women are being investigated for money laundering-related offences.

The police said the women were told the funds they collected for the men would be sent to the Chinese authorities.

The police warned the public not to hand over money or collect money on behalf of callers claiming to be officers from law enforcement agencies.

Such callers are likely to be scammers, so people should ignore such calls and the caller's instructions, the police said.