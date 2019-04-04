Two men arrested after woman assaulted, robbed by man armed with razor blade

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 39 and 53 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery with hurt, the police said in a news release on Thursday (April 4).

The victim made a report around 11pm on Tuesday, claiming that she had been assaulted and robbed by a man armed with a razor blade at a beauty salon along MacPherson Road.

Another man is believed to have acted as a lookout, the police said.

Two mobile phones were stolen from the victim.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division were able to trace the two men and arrested them along Merpati Road on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on Friday.

If found guilty of armed robbery with hurt, he faces a jail term of between five and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The 53-year-old man is being investigated by the police.