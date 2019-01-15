Two men arrested after equipment worth $100,000 stolen from Ubi Road workshop

SINGAPORE - A former employee of an Ubi Road workshop was on Sunday (Jan 13) arrested for allegedly stealing manufacturing equipment worth around $100,000.

The 28-year-old man is believed to have later sold the equipment to a 31-year-old man, the police said in statement on Monday.

The former was arrested for a suspected case of theft as a servant, while the latter was nabbed for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

On Saturday, the police received a report that the equipment was missing from the workshop in Ubi Road 1. The stolen items included carbide plates and copper rods.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identities of the two men using closed-circuit television images and arrested them on Sunday.

If found guilty of theft as a servant, the 28-year-old man may face a jail term of up to seven years and fined.

And if convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen property, the 31-year-old man may be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.