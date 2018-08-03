Two men, aged 61 and 64, arrested for fight in Toa Payoh Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested two men, aged 61 and 64, for their suspected involvement in a fight on July 26 at Toa Payoh Hawker Centre in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

A viral video of the fight on social media shows one of the men trying to use a glass bottle in the brawl. He eventually drops it and it shatters.

Two other men are seen trying to restrain them.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the two men through ground inquires and arrested them on Wednesday (Aug 1) , the police said in a statement on Friday.

If found guilty of affray, the suspects may be jailed for up to a year.