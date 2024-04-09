Two lawyers suspended 3 years each for misleading court, wasting time of five judges

SINGAPORE – Two lawyers, who are partners at reputable law firms, have each been handed a three-year suspension for misleading Singapore’s highest court and wasting the time of the five judges on the panel.

Mr Paul Seah Zhen Wei, from Tan Kok Quan Partnership, and Mr Chandra Mohan Rethnam, from Rajah & Tann, were the lead counsel on the opposite sides of a matter that was heard by the Court of Appeal on Jan 20, 2021.

Mr Seah was representing the liquidators of Sembawang Engineers and Constructors (SEC), while Mr Chandra was representing subcontractor Metax Eco Solutions.

SEC and Metax had reached a settlement agreement of the underlying dispute on Nov 28, 2019, which made the appeal purely academic.

But the lawyers proceeded with the appeal, and did not tell the court about the settlement until they were questioned by the court during the hearing.

The liquidators had wanted to go ahead because they wanted the Court of Appeal to determine what they deemed important legal questions that had wide implications on insolvency proceedings.

On April 9, the Court of Three Judges handed down the suspension terms after finding both Mr Seah and Mr Chandra equally culpable of misconduct in their efforts to present the appeal as an important case for a five-judge panel to resolve when in fact there was no live question to be determined following the settlement.

The Court of Three Judges is the highest disciplinary body for the profession and has the power to suspend lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

Justice Belinda Ang noted that the function of courts was to adjudicate and decide on disputes between parties, rather than to give advisory opinions on academic or hypothetical questions.

The court, which also comprised Justice Woo Bih Li and Justice See Kee Oon, will issue a written decision in due course.

Mr Seah’s suspension takes effect on Aug 17, 2024, while Mr Chandra’s takes effect on June 1, 2024.

SEC and Metax were embroiled in a lawsuit over a contract, but before the case could be decided, SEC was wound up in 2017. It owed creditors about $367 million, and had assets of about $24 million.

SEC’s liquidators were faced with the issue of whether to proceed with the suit. If SEC lost, the liquidators would be exposed to legal costs as SEC’s assets would not be sufficient.

The liquidators then filed a High Court application to seek clarification relating to the costs.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the liquidators filed an appeal while negotiating a settlement with Metax.