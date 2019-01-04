Two hit, scalded by trio in revenge attack

A man and his sister were invited for a Hari Raya celebration but were ambushed and assaulted instead by a trio out for revenge.

The siblings were beaten up and scalded with hot water in a flat in Spooner Road, Tanjong Pagar, on July 8 last year.

Yesterday, part-time cleaner Nurhanifah Juma'at became the first of three people involved in the attack to plead guilty, to a count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means.

The 27-year-old had boiled water just before the siblings arrived at the flat and filmed the vicious assault, which left the victims with second-degree burns all over their bodies.

The court heard that it all started on July 7 last year when Nurhanifah agreed to her friend Norhayati Jaffar's revenge plan.

Norhayati, 35, was angry that day after watching a video clip on Facebook which showed her younger brother being beaten up by a group that included Mr Muhammad Faizal Omar, 27, while his sister Nur Farahtika Omar, 25, watched on.

Norhayati then hatched a plan to take revenge, and invited the siblings to her home, saying it was a Hari Raya celebration and she had something urgent to talk to them about, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo.

Norhayati told Nurhanifah to film the attack on her phone and to boil water for the attack. She also roped in her other brother Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, 33.

When the victims arrived at the flat past midnight on July 8 with two other friends, Norhayati locked the gate behind them and commenced the attack with her brother.

Norhayati repeatedly hit Ms Farahtika with a bamboo stick and stomped on her stomach, while Bakhtiyar pummelled and kicked Mr Faizal.

Norhayati also used hot water to scald Ms Farahtika on her neck, back and right ear before striking her neck with the water jug. After Ms Farahtika escaped with her two friends, Norhayati joined Bakhtiyar in his attack on Mr Faizal using a bamboo stick. Mr Faizal was also scalded with hot water on the left side of his body by Norhayati, before managing to escape eventually.

Nurhanifah filmed the entire three-to four-minute-long assault. She did not do anything to stop her friends during the assault, said DPP Yeo. Nurhanifah will return to court next week for mitigation and sentencing, while the other two will be dealt with in court at a later date.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, she could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Cara Wong