Two held after 8hr stand-off with police in Redhill flat

Two men have been arrested for criminal trespass and suspected drug-related offences following a stand-off with the police that lasted almost eight hours on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a Housing Board flat in Redhill. The police received a call for assistance at 11.35am at Block 89 Redhill Close. When officers arrived, the men, aged 59 and 62, were found to have locked themselves in a residential unit, the police said.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were subsequently deployed to the scene, the police said.

At around 6pm, SCDF received a call for help at the same block of one-room rental flats. Two safety life air packs to cushion a fall were deployed, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.

The Straits Times understands that the police gained access to the flat at about 7pm and did not have to force their entry.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place in a fourth-floor flat.

When The Straits Times went to the unit at around 6.45pm yesterday, the door was padlocked and bags of food were hanging on the gate.

Neighbours said they saw about 10 police officers on Tuesday - some were carrying shields outside the unit, while others were stationed below the flat at a landing on the second floor.

Mr Martin Chan, 55, who has been living next to the unit for about four years, said: "For a few hours, the police kept knocking on the door and shouting, 'Come out'."

The part-time logistics worker added: "After I came back from lunch...they were still knocking... I didn't even know someone was inside."

ST understands that the two men who were arrested do not live in the flat.

Madam Tan Juat Noh, 75, who lives diagonally opposite the unit, said she was surprised to see that the police had cordoned the block off with plastic tape when she returned at about 3.30pm on Tuesday and also saw three fire trucks there.

"I tried to see what the police were doing at the flat, but I was asked to close my door," she said. "This is the first time I've seen so many police officers in the area in the past 10 years that I've lived here."